Partene i frontfaget megler fortsatt, og er nå nesten 18 timer på overtid.
Dersom ikke Fellesforbundet og Norsk Industri blir enige, blir 14.301 ansatte tatt ut i streik fra mandag, og ytterligere 14.904 medlemmer fra torsdag klokken 06.
Følgende bedrifter i Nordvest kan bli ramma:
1. uttak:
Pon Power AS avd Salgskontor Ålesund 11 ansatte
Nog People AS Volda 37 ansatte
Kongsberg Maritime AS avd Ulsteinvik 99 ansatte
Kongsberg Maritime AS avd Brattvåg 61 ansatte
Kongsberg Maritime AS avd Longva 31 ansatte
Adima Energy AS Brattvåg 9 ansatte
Brunvoll Volda AS 61 ansatte
Astorplast AS Fosnavåg 24 ansatte
E.A. Smith AS avd Smith Stål Ålesund Engros 3 ansatte
Måløy Verft AS 12 ansatte
Rørteam AS Valldal 6 ansatte
Salthammer Båtbyggeri AS Vestnes 20 ansatte
Salthammer Tresfjord AS 3 ansatte
Ulmatec Handling Systems AS Avd Baro Fosnavåg 6 ansatte
Ulmatec Pyro AS Søvik 15 ansatte
2. uttak:
Aas Mek Verksted AS Vestnes 10 ansatte
Green Yard Kleven AS 25 ansatte
Laader Berg AS Ålesund 18 ansatte
Larsnes Mek Verksted AS 25 ansatte
Maritime Partner AS Ålesund 17 ansatte
Mittet AS avd Mauseidvåg 6 ansatte
MMC First Process AS avd Fosnavåg 27 ansatte
MMC First Process AS Avd Skodje 12 ansatte
Myklebust Verft AS 49 ansatte
Møre Trafo AS Sykkylven 104 ansatte
Mørenot Aquaculture AS Avd Hildre 9 ansatte
Mørenot Fishery AS avd Produksjon Ålesund 11 ansatte
Nomek AS Stryn 14 ansatte
Northern Islands Technology AS Longva 35 ansatte
Nyborg AS Sykkylven 10 ansatte
Offshore & Trawl Supply AS Valderøy 10 ansatte
Optimar AS avd Giske 23 ansatte
Pipe Systems Engineering AS avd Sande 8 ansatte
Selstad AS avd Måløy 31 ansatte
Simek AS Stordal 6 ansatte
Sperre Air Power AS Ellingsøy 26 ansatte
Spilka Industri AS Ålesund 23 ansatte
Survitec Safety Solutions Norway AS avd Service Ålesund 16 ansatte
Vard Group AS Avd Brattvåg 43 ansatte
Vard Group AS Avd Langsten 93 ansatte
Vard Group AS Avd Søviknes 43 ansatte
Vik Ørsta AS Avd Ørsta 105 ansatte