Partene i frontfaget megler fortsatt, og er nå nesten 18 timer på overtid.

Dersom ikke Fellesforbundet og Norsk Industri blir enige, blir 14.301 ansatte tatt ut i streik fra mandag, og ytterligere 14.904 medlemmer fra torsdag klokken 06.

Følgende bedrifter i Nordvest kan bli ramma:

1. uttak:

  • Pon Power AS avd Salgskontor Ålesund 11 ansatte

  • Nog People AS Volda 37 ansatte

  • Kongsberg Maritime AS avd Ulsteinvik 99 ansatte

  • Kongsberg Maritime AS avd Brattvåg 61 ansatte

  • Kongsberg Maritime AS avd Longva 31 ansatte

  • Adima Energy AS Brattvåg 9 ansatte

  • Brunvoll Volda AS 61 ansatte

  • Astorplast AS Fosnavåg 24 ansatte

  • E.A. Smith AS avd Smith Stål Ålesund Engros 3 ansatte

  • Måløy Verft AS 12 ansatte

  • Rørteam AS Valldal 6 ansatte

  • Salthammer Båtbyggeri AS Vestnes 20 ansatte

  • Salthammer Tresfjord AS 3 ansatte

  • Ulmatec Handling Systems AS Avd Baro Fosnavåg 6 ansatte

  • Ulmatec Pyro AS Søvik 15 ansatte

2. uttak:

  • Aas Mek Verksted AS Vestnes 10 ansatte

  • Green Yard Kleven AS 25 ansatte

  • Laader Berg AS Ålesund 18 ansatte

  • Larsnes Mek Verksted AS 25 ansatte

  • Maritime Partner AS Ålesund 17 ansatte

  • Mittet AS avd Mauseidvåg 6 ansatte

  • MMC First Process AS avd Fosnavåg 27 ansatte

  • MMC First Process AS Avd Skodje 12 ansatte

  • Myklebust Verft AS 49 ansatte

  • Møre Trafo AS Sykkylven 104 ansatte

  • Mørenot Aquaculture AS Avd Hildre 9 ansatte

  • Mørenot Fishery AS avd Produksjon Ålesund 11 ansatte

  • Nomek AS Stryn 14 ansatte

  • Northern Islands Technology AS Longva 35 ansatte

  • Nyborg AS Sykkylven 10 ansatte

  • Offshore & Trawl Supply AS Valderøy 10 ansatte

  • Optimar AS avd Giske 23 ansatte

  • Pipe Systems Engineering AS avd Sande 8 ansatte

  • Selstad AS avd Måløy 31 ansatte

  • Simek AS Stordal 6 ansatte

  • Sperre Air Power AS Ellingsøy 26 ansatte

  • Spilka Industri AS Ålesund 23 ansatte

  • Survitec Safety Solutions Norway AS avd Service Ålesund 16 ansatte

  • Vard Group AS Avd Brattvåg 43 ansatte

  • Vard Group AS Avd Langsten 93 ansatte

  • Vard Group AS Avd Søviknes 43 ansatte

  • Vik Ørsta AS Avd Ørsta 105 ansatte